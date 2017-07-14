Play

Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Alvarez has pitched reasonably well in 40 appearances with the big club this year, with his 27:6 K:BB over 30 innings suggesting he deserves better than a 5.40 ERA. That said, he will likely be confined mostly to the middle innings with the likes of Bud Norris, Blake Parker and Cam Bedrosian at the back end.

