Angels' Jose Alvarez: Returns to major leagues
Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Alvarez has pitched reasonably well in 40 appearances with the big club this year, with his 27:6 K:BB over 30 innings suggesting he deserves better than a 5.40 ERA. That said, he will likely be confined mostly to the middle innings with the likes of Bud Norris, Blake Parker and Cam Bedrosian at the back end.
More News
-
Angels' Jose Alvarez: Heads back to minors•
-
Angels' Jose Alvarez: Picks up 11th hold Sunday•
-
Angels' Jose Alvarez: Homers remain an issue•
-
Angels' Jose Alvarez: Earns first career save Friday versus Rangers•
-
Angels' Jose Alvarez: Notches third hold Thursday•
-
Angels' Jose Alvarez: Expected to make bullpen•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...