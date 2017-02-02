Briceno was invited to major league spring training Thursday.

Briceno was part of the package that came to southern California in the Andrelton Simmons trade, but the catching prospect hasn't produced much since that move. He managed to log a few games at the Triple-A level in 2016, but his performance at the plate was lackluster at best for the 95 games he spent between High-A and Double-A. Unless the Angels experience severe injury issues with their main catchers, the 24-year-old will likely have to spend 2017 in the minors developing his bat once again.