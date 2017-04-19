Graterol was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, MLB.com's Maria I. Guardado reports.

The Angels are turning to Graterol in hopes he can add more offensive firepower to their backup catching role after they sent down Carlos Perez. In 14 at-bats at Triple-A this season, Graterol has six hits. The 28-year-old was 4-for-14 in the majors last season.