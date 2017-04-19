Angels' Juan Graterol: Called up Wednesday
Graterol was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, MLB.com's Maria I. Guardado reports.
The Angels are turning to Graterol in hopes he can add more offensive firepower to their backup catching role after they sent down Carlos Perez. In 14 at-bats at Triple-A this season, Graterol has six hits. The 28-year-old was 4-for-14 in the majors last season.
More News
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...