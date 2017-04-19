Graterol was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, MLB.com's Maria I. Guardado reports.

The Angels are turning to Graterol in hopes he can add more offensive firepower to their backup catching role after they sent down Carlos Perez. In 14 at-bats at Triple-A this season, Graterol has six hits. The 28-year-old was 4-for-14 in the majors last season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories