Angels' Juan Graterol: Sent to Angels
Graterol was traded to the Angels on Tuesday for cash considerations or a player to be named later.
Graterol is back with the Angels after being designated for assignment by the Blue Jays before being traded. The 28-year-old appeared in nine games for the Angels in 2016, going 4-for-14 with three RBI. With backup catcher Carlos Perez off to a slow start (1-for-13), Graterol could emerge as a potential replacement, though he'll likely head to Triple-A to start.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Juan Graterol: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Juan Graterol: Moved to minors camp•
-
Blue Jays' Juan Graterol: Moves up depth chart•
-
Blue Jays' Juan Graterol: Claimed by Blue Jays•
-
Angels' Juan Graterol: Claimed off waivers by Angels•
-
Diamondbacks' Juan Graterol: Designated for assignment•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...