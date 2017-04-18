Graterol was traded to the Angels on Tuesday for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Graterol is back with the Angels after being designated for assignment by the Blue Jays before being traded. The 28-year-old appeared in nine games for the Angels in 2016, going 4-for-14 with three RBI. With backup catcher Carlos Perez off to a slow start (1-for-13), Graterol could emerge as a potential replacement, though he'll likely head to Triple-A to start.