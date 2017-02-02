Miller was invited to the Angels camp for spring training.

Miller was signed on a minor league deal in November, and the Angels just announced that he received an invitation to spring training. He spent parts of the past two seasons with the Rockies, where he struggled at the hitter-friendly Coors Field. He was still able to average better than a strikeout per inning, and had manageable numbers away from home.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Fantasy Baseball