Angels' Justin Miller: Invited to Angels camp
Miller was invited to the Angels camp for spring training.
Miller was signed on a minor league deal in November, and the Angels just announced that he received an invitation to spring training. He spent parts of the past two seasons with the Rockies, where he struggled at the hitter-friendly Coors Field. He was still able to average better than a strikeout per inning, and had manageable numbers away from home.
