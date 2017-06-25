Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Back in big leagues
Cowart was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Cowart will head to the majors for the first time in 2017 after logging 68 games for Salt Lake. He has recently been heating up at the Triple-A club, and even hit for the cycle with five RBI last Thursday. Now in the majors, Cowart will start at third and bat eighth in the order his first day up, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...