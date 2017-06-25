Cowart was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cowart will head to the majors for the first time in 2017 after logging 68 games for Salt Lake. He has recently been heating up at the Triple-A club, and even hit for the cycle with five RBI last Thursday. Now in the majors, Cowart will start at third and bat eighth in the order his first day up, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.