Cowart's offensive production in the minors could force the Angels to take a look at him at second base in the second half of the season, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.

The 25-year-old owns a healthy .306/.377/.472 slash line through 79 games with Triple-A Salt Lake, including three home runs over his last four contests. Cowart is currently blocked at his primary position (third base) by Yunel Escobar, but he could help alleviate the Angels' offensive black hole at second base. Manager Mike Scioscia stated that the infielder's defense needs work at the keystone, but Cowart may force the issue if he continues his offensive pace in the minors.