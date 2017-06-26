Cowart went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBI in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

The utility infielder was promoted to the majors and immediately delivered while filling in for Yunel Escobar (thumb). Escobar was seen playing catch on the field prior to Sunday's contest, so he may not require much more time off. That said, the Angels' offensive struggles at the keystone could open up playing time for Cowart. The 25-year-old slashed a healthy .315/.387/.467 with seven home runs and 15 steals in 68 games with Triple-A Salt Lake.