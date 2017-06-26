Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Drives in two Sunday
Cowart went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBI in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.
The utility infielder was promoted to the majors and immediately delivered while filling in for Yunel Escobar (thumb). Escobar was seen playing catch on the field prior to Sunday's contest, so he may not require much more time off. That said, the Angels' offensive struggles at the keystone could open up playing time for Cowart. The 25-year-old slashed a healthy .315/.387/.467 with seven home runs and 15 steals in 68 games with Triple-A Salt Lake.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...