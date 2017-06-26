Cowart was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Monday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Yunel Escobar (thumb) healthy enough to return to the lineup Monday, Cowart was sent back to the minors even after going 2-for-3 in his first game with the Angels this season. He'll head back to Salt Lake City for the time being, where he owns a .315/.387/.467 triple slash in 68 games this season. The 25-year-old could find himself back in the majors down the road if Danny Espinosa and Cliff Pennington continue to struggle at second base. Jefry Marte was recalled in a corresponding roster move.