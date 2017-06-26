Angels' Kaleb Cowart: Sent back to minors
Cowart was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Monday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Yunel Escobar (thumb) healthy enough to return to the lineup Monday, Cowart was sent back to the minors even after going 2-for-3 in his first game with the Angels this season. He'll head back to Salt Lake City for the time being, where he owns a .315/.387/.467 triple slash in 68 games this season. The 25-year-old could find himself back in the majors down the road if Danny Espinosa and Cliff Pennington continue to struggle at second base. Jefry Marte was recalled in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...