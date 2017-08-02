Cowart went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Philadelphia.

Cowart has been on fire since his promotion July 25, going 10-for-22 while starting seven of the Angels' previous eight games. The 25-year-old has been batting in the bottom third of the order, but he could find himself moving up the lineup if he continues to produce at the plate.