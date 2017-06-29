Middleton has a 25:10 K:BB with 17 hits and nine earned runs while pitching 24 innings with the Angels this year.

The reliever is in the middle of an impressive rookie season, and has shown that he may be capable of the closer role in the future. His fastball averages 96.1 mph but has touched triple digits at points throughout the season, helping him strikeout 25.8 percent of batters he's faced. He's already worked his way up the Angels' bullpen hierarchy, so it might not be too long before he gets some chances in the ninth inning.