Yates was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

With Garrett Richards being moved to the 60-day DL, the Angels opted to bring Yates up to the big club. Yates had a tough time during in the 2016 season, which he spent with the Yankees. Over 41 games (41.1 innings) he posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. Control wasn't his strong suit, as he owned a 10 percent walk rate over that span.