Angels' Kole Calhoun: Avoids arbitration

Calhoun (abdomen) agreed to a one-year, $6.35 million contract with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Calhoun's home run total fell back into the teens last year, but his hard-hit (35.3 percent) and flyball (39.9) rates suggest a return to 20-plus homers is possible, if not likely. Further, he greatly improved his strikeout and walk rates, which would seem to give him a higher batting average floor moving forward. The 29-year-old underwent surgery in October to repair a bilateral core muscle injury but is expected to be 100 percent for spring training.

