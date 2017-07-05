Angels' Kole Calhoun: Goes yard Tuesday

Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

The homer marked the 29-year-old's first in 21 contests, but he has batted a respectable .268 with 10 runs and a pair of steals over that span. Calhoun has made strides in correcting his batting average over the past month and a half, but he is still lacking in the power department, slugging .384 after posting slugging percentages over .420 over his previous four seasons. The veteran outfielder should see a boost in value when Mike Trout (thumb) returns shortly after the All-Star break, giving Calhoun the protection in the lineup he has been lacking over the past five weeks.