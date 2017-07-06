Angels' Kole Calhoun: Homers again Wednesday

Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

The 29-year-old has now homered in two straight games and collected multiple hits in three straight. After seeing his batting average bottom out at .205 at the end of May, Calhoun has regained his swagger at the plate, slashing .318/.384/.508 with seven homers, three steals, 21 runs and 25 RBI in 35 games.