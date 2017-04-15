Angels' Kole Calhoun: Moves to fifth in order
Calhoun will drop down to fifth in the order for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Saturday marks the first time this season that Calhoun isn't batting second in the Angels' order. That said, it's possible that manager Mike Scioscia wanted to shake things up in the lineup after the Angels were held to seven combined runs over their last three games. Calhoun and the Angels will be facing right-hander Nathan Karns on Saturday.
More News
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Homers and drives in two Friday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Raps out three hits Wednesday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Goes yard Sunday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Drives in run in first spring game•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Plans to make spring debut Monday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Inks three-year contract extension•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...