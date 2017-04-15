Angels' Kole Calhoun: Moves to fifth in order

Calhoun will drop down to fifth in the order for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Saturday marks the first time this season that Calhoun isn't batting second in the Angels' order. That said, it's possible that manager Mike Scioscia wanted to shake things up in the lineup after the Angels were held to seven combined runs over their last three games. Calhoun and the Angels will be facing right-hander Nathan Karns on Saturday.