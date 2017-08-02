Angels' Kole Calhoun: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Calhoun (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Calhoun remains sidelined for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. The injury isn't thought to be serious enough to warrant a trip to the DL, so it's possible that he'll be back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale. In the meantime, Ramon Flores will continue to man right field in his stead.