Angels' Kole Calhoun: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Calhoun (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Calhoun remains sidelined for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. The injury isn't thought to be serious enough to warrant a trip to the DL, so it's possible that he'll be back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale. In the meantime, Ramon Flores will continue to man right field in his stead.
More News
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...