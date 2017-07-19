Angels' Kole Calhoun: Out of lineup Wednesday

Calhoun is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Calhoun will get the day off after starting the past four games, and with the Angels facing left-hander Gio Gonzalez for the series finale. In his place, Shane Robinson draws the start in right, batting seventh.

