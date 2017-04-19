Angels' Kole Calhoun: Sitting out Wednesday
Calhoun is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
This is hardly a surprise considering the Angels are facing a tough lefty in Dallas Keuchel and Calhoun is coming off another 0-fer Tuesday -- a four-strikeout showing against Houston. Calhoun's average has dropped nearly 100 points (from .316 to .218) over the course of the last five games. He is 1-for-12 against southpaws so far after batting .290/.366/.465 against left-handed pitching last season.
