Angels' Kole Calhoun: Swipes two bags Monday

Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Monday's win over the Dodgers.

The pair of steals were Calhoun's third and fourth respectively. The veteran outfielder has never tallied more than five stolen bases in any of his previous seasons, so he is on pace to set a new career high. The 29-year-old still owns a disappointing .249/.329/.386 slash line through 77 games, but a strong showing in June (.344/.415/.544) has placed him back on the fantasy map.