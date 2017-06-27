Angels' Kole Calhoun: Swipes two bags Monday
Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Monday's win over the Dodgers.
The pair of steals were Calhoun's third and fourth respectively. The veteran outfielder has never tallied more than five stolen bases in any of his previous seasons, so he is on pace to set a new career high. The 29-year-old still owns a disappointing .249/.329/.386 slash line through 77 games, but a strong showing in June (.344/.415/.544) has placed him back on the fantasy map.
More News
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Stays hot with three hits Sunday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Smacks two hits Thursday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Ups RBI count to 30•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Drives in three Friday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Homers again Tuesday•
-
Angels' Kole Calhoun: Smacks third home run in as many days•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....