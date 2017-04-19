Angels' Kole Calhoun: Wears golden sombrero Tuesday

Calhoun had a rough day at the plate Tuesday, going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Houston.

After a hot start to the season, the 29-year-old's bat has gone ice-cold recently. Calhoun has failed to record a hit in his last 17 at-bats, watching his batting average dip to .218 in the process. He has too much of a recent track record to simply be dumped this early in the season, so owners should ride out the slump or simply bench the outfielder until he turns things around.

