Valbuena (hamstring) began running the bases Friday and is expected go on a rehab assignment in the next five to seven days, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Valbuena was sidelined with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain in late March, so he's on pace to land right in the expected four-to-six week recovery period. Expect Valbuena to need a few games in the minors as well, which would slate him for a return to the majors in the first week of May.