Angels' Luis Valbuena: Heads to bench Wednesday

Valbuena is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

As usual, Valbuena will retreat to the bench with a left-handed pitcher (Hyun-Jin Ryu) toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. Jefry Marte will start at first base in his stead.

