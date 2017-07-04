Angels' Luis Valbuena: Hit solo shot in Monday loss

Valbuena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to Minnesota.

Valbuena has only received semi-regular at-bats for the majority of the season and has done little when provided a chance. His .191/.279/.331 slash line, six homers, 22 RBI and 18 runs aren't moving the fantasy needle in most settings. It is worth noting that with C.J. Cron's recent demotion to the minors, Valbuena stands to see more playing time in the immediate future.