Angels' Luis Valbuena: Hit solo shot in Monday loss
Valbuena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to Minnesota.
Valbuena has only received semi-regular at-bats for the majority of the season and has done little when provided a chance. His .191/.279/.331 slash line, six homers, 22 RBI and 18 runs aren't moving the fantasy needle in most settings. It is worth noting that with C.J. Cron's recent demotion to the minors, Valbuena stands to see more playing time in the immediate future.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...