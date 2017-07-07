Angels' Luis Valbuena: Not in Friday's lineup
Valbuena is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Valbuena will get the day off after starting the past five games at first base. With left-hander Cole Hamels on the mound for Texas, the team will put C.J. Cron at first while giving Valbuena time to rest. He will likely be back in the lineup for Saturday's game against right-hander Tyson Ross.
