Angels' Luis Valbuena: Rides pine vs. lefty

Valbuena is not in the lineup Friday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

As usual, Valbuena will head to the bench as the opposition sends out a lefty starter (Ariel Miranda). Jefry Marte will draw another start at first base as his platoon partner.

