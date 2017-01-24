Valbuena is expected to compete with C.J. Cron for the starting spot at first base in 2017, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

The Angels recently signed Valbuena to a two-year deal worth $15 million after a 2016 season that saw him post a .260 batting average and .816 OPS over 90 games. Due to their investment in the 31-year-old, the club plans to have Valbuena compete for the starting job at first. However, the job won't be easy to take, as Cron posted a career-best line of .278/.325/.467 over 116 games in 2016.