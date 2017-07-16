Play

Angels' Luis Valbuena: Slugs two homers Saturday

Valbuena clubbed a pair of home runs in four at-bats against the Rays on Saturday.

Eight long balls in 58 games would put the veteran first baseman on pace to possibly reach the 20-homer mark for just the second time in his career. That said, Valbuena's solid power isn't enough to overcome his abysmal .188 batting average this season, keeping him off the radar in the majority of fantasy formats.

