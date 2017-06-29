Angels' Luis Valbuena: Takes seat vs lefty
Valbuena is not in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
With one of the toughest lefties in the game (Clayton Kershaw) toeing the rubber for the Dodgers, Valbuena will head to the bench. His platoon partner, Jefry Marte, will take over at first base in his stead.
