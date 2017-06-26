Angels' Luis Valbuena: Takes seat vs. lefty

Valbuena is not in the lineup Monday against the Dodgers, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Valbuena will retreat to the bench with the Dodgers sending southpaw Rich Hill to the mound. The 31-year-old is batting just .083 (1-for-12) against left-handed pitching this season, so the Angels will continue to play matchups with him moving forward. Albert Pujols will start at first place in his place.