Valbuena (hamstring) will open up a rehab assignment Monday with High-A Inland Empire, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Valbuena, who has been out since late March with the strained right hamstring, is expected to require five-to-seven games in the minors before the Angels feel comfortable activating him from the disabled list. Once he rejoins the big club, Valbuena will likely occupy the larger half of a platoon at first base with C.J. Cron.