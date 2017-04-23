Angels' Luis Valbuena: Will begin rehab Monday
Valbuena (hamstring) will open up a rehab assignment Monday with High-A Inland Empire, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Valbuena, who has been out since late March with the strained right hamstring, is expected to require five-to-seven games in the minors before the Angels feel comfortable activating him from the disabled list. Once he rejoins the big club, Valbuena will likely occupy the larger half of a platoon at first base with C.J. Cron.
