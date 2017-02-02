Angels' Manny Banuelos: Invited to Angels camp
Banuelos was invited to Angels camp for spring training.
The 25-year-old spent all of 2016 progressing his way through the Braves minor league system, ending in Triple-A Gwinnett, where he struggled. Banuelos posted a 4.75 ERA across 30.1 innings there, registering more walks (22) than strikeouts (21) in the process. He'll likely serve as organizational depth in 2017.
