Maldonado agreed to a one-year, $1.725 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Prior to being acquired by the Angels in December of 2016, Maldonado acted as the Brewers' back-up catcher for the better part of the past five seasons. Known more for his defensive prowess, the veteran catcher owns a career batting average of .217. He'll likely receive a fair amount of playing time for the Angels in 2017, but doesn't figure to provide much of an offensive impact.