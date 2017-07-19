Maldonado went 1-for-3 with his 10th home run of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

The defensive-minded backstop is putting together his best offensive season as a major leaguer. The 30-year-old has already set a career-high in homers with ten, and he is just three RBI away from doing the same in that category. Maldonado's .245 batting average and poor lineup placement holds him back in standard leagues, but he has done enough in terms of power to remain relevant in deep two-catcher formats.