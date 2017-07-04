Maldonado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Monday's loss to Minnesota.

The backstop is having a respectable fantasy seasons with a .251/.316/.420 slash line, nine homers, 26 RBI and 24 runs. Those numbers don't jump off the page, but there are plenty of deeper settings where Maldonado is a serviceable asset. It also helps that he's receiving consistent at-bats.