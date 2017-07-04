Angels' Martin Maldonado: Hits ninth homer
Maldonado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Monday's loss to Minnesota.
The backstop is having a respectable fantasy seasons with a .251/.316/.420 slash line, nine homers, 26 RBI and 24 runs. Those numbers don't jump off the page, but there are plenty of deeper settings where Maldonado is a serviceable asset. It also helps that he's receiving consistent at-bats.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...