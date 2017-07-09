Maldonado is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After starting each of the team's previous three games, Maldonado will get a breather during the weekend series finale against Yu Darvish and the Rangers. Juan Graterol will take over behind the plate, batting ninth.

