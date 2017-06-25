Maldonado is not in Sunday's lineup against the Red Sox, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Maldonado will get a typical day off after starting the past five games. He has been mashing from the plate during this east coast trip, going 7-for-20 with two home runs and six RBI against the Yankees and Red Sox this week. In his place, Juan Graterol is behind the dish and batting ninth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories