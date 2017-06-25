Maldonado is not in Sunday's lineup against the Red Sox, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Maldonado will get a typical day off after starting the past five games. He has been mashing from the plate during this east coast trip, going 7-for-20 with two home runs and six RBI against the Yankees and Red Sox this week. In his place, Juan Graterol is behind the dish and batting ninth.