Angels' Martin Maldonado: Out of Sunday's lineup
Maldonado is not in Sunday's lineup against the Red Sox, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado will get a typical day off after starting the past five games. He has been mashing from the plate during this east coast trip, going 7-for-20 with two home runs and six RBI against the Yankees and Red Sox this week. In his place, Juan Graterol is behind the dish and batting ninth.
