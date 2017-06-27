Angels' Martin Maldonado: Pops eighth homer Monday
Maldonado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Dodgers.
Monday's home run came four games after Maldonado's two-homer game against the Yankees. He has already matched his career high in long balls in just 66 games, good for a .431 slugging percentage. The 30-year-old began the season as an afterthought in fantasy circles, but his production warrants consideration in deep two-catcher formats.
