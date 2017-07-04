Maldonado is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After delivering his ninth home run of the season in Monday's series opener, Maldonado will rest up following a string of three consecutive starts. Backup backstop Juan Graterol gets the nod behind the plate and will bat ninth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories