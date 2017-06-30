Angels' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Friday
Maldonado is not in the lineup Friday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Maldonado will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day of rest after starting each of the past four contests. Juan Graterol will crouch behind the dish in his stead.
More News
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Pops eighth homer Monday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Homers twice Wednesday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...