Maldonado is not in the lineup Friday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Maldonado will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day of rest after starting each of the past four contests. Juan Graterol will crouch behind the dish in his stead.

