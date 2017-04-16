Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Bounces back Saturday
Shoemaker held the Royals to two runs on five hits over 5.1 innings Saturday. He walked two and struck out seven in a 3-2 loss.
This was clearly the veteran's best start of the year after giving up nine runs in his first two outings. Shoemaker didn't pitch deep into the game, but he showed improved control and an ability to generate strikes (70 of 105 pitches for strikes). The long ball remains an issue for the 30-year-old, as he gave up another one Saturday, bringing his total to four through three starts. Shoemaker will look to carry this momentum into his next start against the dangerous -- but also right-handed heavy -- Astros on Thursday.
