Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Cleared for normal pitching activity
Shoemaker (head) has been cleared for normal pitching activity after doing full workouts this offseason, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Shoemaker missed the end of the 2016 season after he was hit by a line drive in early September, which resulted in a small skull fracture. He was on a roll at the time, posting a 2.83 ERA in the 130.1 innings leading up to the injury. He'll look to build on that success in spring training, where it appears he'll be a full go.
