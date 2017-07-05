Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Experiences pain during rehab start

Shoemaker (forearm) felt pain during his first rehab start Tuesday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Shoemaker went three full shutout innings, only allowing two baserunners and striking out five during Tuesday's start, but more importantly, the right-hander felt renewed pain in his forearm during the contest. Manager Mike Scioscia stated the Shoemaker's rehab appearance will be put on hold until the team can reevaluate his arm.