Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Experiences pain during rehab start
Shoemaker (forearm) felt pain during his first rehab start Tuesday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Shoemaker went three full shutout innings, only allowing two baserunners and striking out five during Tuesday's start, but more importantly, the right-hander felt renewed pain in his forearm during the contest. Manager Mike Scioscia stated the Shoemaker's rehab appearance will be put on hold until the team can reevaluate his arm.
More News
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Pushes back Thursday bullpen•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Initial MRI reveals no structural damage•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Will be reevaluated•
-
Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Plays catch again Wednesday•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...