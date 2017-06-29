Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Plays catch Wednesday
Shoemaker (forearm) played catch Wednesday and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Elliot Teaford of the Southern California News Group reports.
This is positive news for Shoemaker, who was able to play catch for the first time since suffering a setback last week. If everything goes well during Thursday's bullpen session, Shoemaker could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment shortly after, at which point a clearer timetable for his return should emerge. In the meantime, Parker Bridwell will continue to fill in for him in the rotation.
