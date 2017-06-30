Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Pushes back Thursday bullpen
Shoemaker (forearm) had his scheduled bullpen session Thursday pushed back due to illness, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Manager Mike Scioscia said it's still unclear when Shoemaker will be able to move forward with his rehab, as the team is unlikely to rush him back into action. The right-hander has been out since June 15, when he encountered forearm tightness during his start against the Yankees, but is likely to begin a minor-league rehab assignment once he completes the bullpen session. Nonetheless, it's becoming more unlikely Shoemaker is able to return prior to the All-Star break.
