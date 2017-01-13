Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Settles at $3.325 million with Angels to avoid arbitration

Shoemaker and the Angels avoided arbitration on Friday by agreeing to a $3.325 million deal, Jon Herman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Shoemaker's 2016 went from bad to great to terrifying. After putting up an 8.49 ERA in his first seven starts, Shoemaker somehow transformed into an elite pitcher, posting a 2.83 ERA and an 121-to-17 K/BB ratio for the rest of the season. However, things took a turn when he took a line drive to the head and had to miss the rest of the season. His first round of arbitration will result in him being paid like the solid starter that he is.