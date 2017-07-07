Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Shut down following cortisone injection

Shoemaker (forearm) will be completely shut down for the next 7-to-10 days after being diagnosed with posterior interosseous nerve syndrome.

Shoemaker had felt pain in the forearm during his first rehab appearance Tuesday, and was given a cortisone injection following the meeting with team physicians. Once the right-hander recovers from the injection and his symptoms fade, he will be able to restart his throwing progression, likely pushing back his return to late July/early August. Shoemaker will be subject to a few rehab appearances prior to his return to the big leagues, with a clear timetable coming after he becomes able to start throwing again.