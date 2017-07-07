Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Shut down following cortisone injection

Shoemaker (forearm) will be completely shut down for the next 7-to-10 days after being diagnosed with posterior interosseous nerve syndrome.

Shoemaker had felt pain in the forearm during his first rehab appearance Tuesday, and was given a cortisone injection following the meeting with team physicians. Once the right-hander recovers from the injection and his symptoms fade, he will be able to restart his throwing progression, likely pushing back his return to late July/early August. Shoemaker will be subject to a few rehab appearances prior to his return to the big leagues, with a clear timetable coming after he becomes able to start throwing again.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast