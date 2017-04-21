Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Spins best game of season

Shoemaker (0-1) allowed two runs on just three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through seven innings during Thursday's loss to Houston.

Shoemaker has been burned by the long ball this season, as he's allowed a home run in each of his four starts and six total, including two solo bombs Thursday. This was the first game he pitched out of the sixth inning, though, so perhaps this start will kick-start a strong run for the righty. However, you'll likely still want to be selective with the opponents you start Shoemaker against for the time being.