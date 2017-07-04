Angels' Matt Shoemaker: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday
Shoemaker (forearm) is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Shoemaker's rehab is back on track after an illness derailed his bullpen session last week. He's set to throw three to four innings in his first rehab start for the 66ers, after which he'll make one more minor-league rehab start before hopefully rejoining the Angels. Given this timetable, it doesn't look like he'll be back before the All-Star break.
