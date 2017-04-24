Thaiss went 4-for-5 with his third homer of the season Sunday for High-A Inland Empire against Rancho Cucamonga.

After a big spring training, Thaiss has started slowly for Inland Empire, as his four-hit game finally brought his batting average over .200. He's now hitting .212/.333/.364 in 78 plate appearances, with 11 walks and 13 strikeouts. The Inland Empire squad is full of slumping players right now, so Thaiss is getting frequently pitched around. The Angels' first-round pick last year, Thaiss is walking more and striking out more than he did last year.