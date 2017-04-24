Angels' Matt Thaiss: Four hits Sunday
Thaiss went 4-for-5 with his third homer of the season Sunday for High-A Inland Empire against Rancho Cucamonga.
After a big spring training, Thaiss has started slowly for Inland Empire, as his four-hit game finally brought his batting average over .200. He's now hitting .212/.333/.364 in 78 plate appearances, with 11 walks and 13 strikeouts. The Inland Empire squad is full of slumping players right now, so Thaiss is getting frequently pitched around. The Angels' first-round pick last year, Thaiss is walking more and striking out more than he did last year.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...